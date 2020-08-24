Spokane native, ex-Washington State receiver Rodrick Fisher enters NCAA transfer portal

Rodrick Fisher, the one-time East Valley standout who started six games at wide receiver for Washington State last season, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Rivals.com reported Monday.

On February 27, The Spokesman-Review learned the Spokane native had left the Cougars football program after a successful redshirt freshman season under Mike Leach.

Fisher’s reasons for leaving the program were unknown and the player’s name hadn’t resurfaced until Monday afternoon, when Rivals.com’s Transfer Portal Twitter account reported he’d slipped his name into the database, suggesting he plans to continue his college football career, presumably somewhere other than WSU.

A former two-sport star at East Valley, Fisher impressed WSU coaches during fall camp in 2019 and claimed the starting job at “X” receiver, beating out a more established player in Tay Martin, who recently announced his own transfer to Oklahoma State.

Fisher reeled in his first college touchdown in his first start against New Mexico State and finished the year with 19 receptions for 265 yards and one score. He averaged 16 yards per punt return on four tries during the season. Though Fisher started in just six games, he appeared in all 13 for the Cougars, rotating at the “X” position with both Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver made headlines on the gridiron and on the track at East Valley, playing football for his father, Adam Fisher, who retired from coaching in order to follow his adoptive son’s college football career in the Pac-12 Conference. Fisher was a U.S. Army All-American who was considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and rated the No. 70 receiver in the country.

Fisher, formerly Rodrick Jackson, was once homeless as a high-schooler, but Adam and Jolene Fisher, along with their two daughters Ally and Sydney, adopted the future college receiver who ultimately became one of EV’s top athletes in 2016 and ‘17 as a junior and senior.