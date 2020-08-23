MSU-Northern Volleyball prepares for the upcoming season Sun., Aug. 23, 2020

Elijah Collins SWX

Fall sports in the Frontier Conference have been pushed back and head volleyball coach, Jerry Wagner, is doing everything he can to make sure his girls are prepared. “We’ll we’re going to be a team. I mean, everybody says it but if you ask anybody on our team, they’re hearing that a lot out of me and they’re not just words”, says Wagner. With adding some team bonding events off the court, coach Wagner says this extra time gives them opportunity for their team chemistry to grow. Even though it may be a longer wait till the first game, Wagner says his girls are going to keep busy until that time comes. “We’re going to strength and condition, but we’re going to practice mixed in there too. Along with doing a great job in the classroom. So, they’re going to be busy being able to focus on what they need to right now and then about sometime in early January we’ll bring it all together.” With five new members added to the veteran team, Wagner says he’s looking for his players to step up and take on the task early. Now that the season will not began until the spring, this extra time gives him the opportunity to make sure they’re well prepared. “I need the new players in my program to contribute early. We need the athleticism, we need the depth, and I need to develop some experiences for them. This will give me a better chance to do that before a preseason thrust upon them would have provided.” Wagner says all players have officially arrived on campus and the team will kick of their first practice on Monday.