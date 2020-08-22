Sports Three And Out: Great Falls Bison Sat., Aug. 22, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

Leo Goldman / SWX

Number one, after Andrew Almos, the Bison’s next quarterback wasn’t a sure thing. Head coach Mark Samson is going rogue and starting a young sophomore with a big arm in Reed Harris. “Last year, he played strictly JV, and progressed a lot. This year, physically, he’s what we want. He can throw, he can run, works hard, got all the intangibles to be a great quarterback.” said Mark Samson, Bison head coach. “Coming in, it’s kinda nervous because I still have to learn a lot of the playbook, but it’s gonna be a pretty good year. It’s a big jump from the speed. You have to get used to it pretty fast.” said Reed Harris, Bison quarterback. Number two, the Bison had problems closing out close games that they were winning last year, not an easy thing to fix. So what’s Samson’s plan to avoid that this year? “Those close games, they always say you learn. But when you lose a lot of close games over and over, I don’t know if you’re learning. I think what our kids realize is you can compete with anyone and I as I told people all summer, I have kids this year that are as good as anybody in the state of Montana at certain positions and everyone in the state can say that. Now, it’s just a matter of don’t make a lot of mistakes, we gotta stay healthy.” said Samson. And number three, Levi Torgerson. He had a tremendous 2019, but how does the young stud take the leap from great to elite? “Levi is athletic as hell, he’s smart, tough, he understands this game. He’s going to be one of the better players in the state of Montana at any position. We’re going to ask a lot of him, and he’s more than willing to do it.” said Samson. “I know that teams are going to be eyeing me or double covering me but I just gotta find a way to get open and make plays for the team and just have success.” said Levi Torgerson, Bison senior.