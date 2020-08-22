Former Gonzaga guard Laura Stockton signs pro deal with German team

By From staff reports

Former Zag Laura Stockton has signed a professional deal with Herner TC, a pro basketball team in Germany, the team announced Friday.

The point guard, daughter of Gonzaga and NBA great John Stockton and a former standout for Gonzaga Prep, will head to Europe to play her first competitive basketball since her senior year at GU in 2019.

“I literally am so excited. I can’t even put it into words,” Stockton said. “This is just what I love to do. It’s who I am. It’s my dream and it’s just going to be such a cool moment when I can finally say I did it. Yeah, I have no words.”

Herner TC is the reigning champion of the Bundesliga, the top basketball league in Germany. Fellow former Zags Haiden Palmer and Sunny Greinacher also played for the team in the past.

A three-year starter for Gonzaga, Stockton averaged 8.9 points and 4.2 assists in her final season but was sidelined for almost the entire postseason after tearing her ACL in the West Coast Conference tournament. Since then, rehabilitation and improvement have been her priorities.

“It’s definitely been a slow grind,” Stockton said. “They always say it’s about nine months, but it really takes a lot longer than that. When you hit the nine months, they’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re good to go.’ But there’s just so much more that goes into getting back and getting comfortable and trusting my body again. I’m really grateful that I’ve had sort of the extra time though because rushing back would not be something I would have wanted to do.”