Former Gonzaga standout Zach Collins facing season-ending surgery

Zach Collins’ third NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers is over after just 11 games.

Collins will have season-ending ankle surgery after additional tests showed he has a hairline stress fracture in his left ankle, the team announced Friday. The injury occurred in the first quarter of last Saturday’s play-in victory over Memphis and was initially called a stress reaction.

The date for Collins’ surgery hasn’t been determined.

Collins was sidelined for most of the season after having surgery in October to repair a dislocated shoulder. He returned to the starting lineup for the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, but he missed the first two games of the playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers with the ankle injury.

Collins averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.