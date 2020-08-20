Sports Three And Out: Fort Benton Longhorns Thu., Aug. 20, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

Leo Goldman / SWX

Number one, the Longhorns are replacing their deepest senior class in years, including several key pieces on offense and on defense. “We have an amazing group of seniors this year too. We have some studs that are seniors and we have some great juniors. Some juniors and some seniors who have bided their time and waited for the moment and now it’s their moment and they’re excited. So yeah. It’s a pretty good bunch. We’re excited. To say the least, we’re excited.” said Fort Benton head coach Jory Thompson. Number two, for the first time in three seasons, the Longhorns will have a new signal caller in William Ullery. “He’s played quarterback for us in junior high, and high school JV, so this is his year, he’s been waiting. William Ullery is a top five 100 meter, 200 meter guy too. So he’s fast, and he’s six two, see the field, great arm, we’re excited.” said Thompson. “It’s been a long time coming, I’ve always kind of been a quarterback, and always had a feel for the position. But now’s the time to take advantage of it and seize the moment.” said William Ullery, longhorns quarterback. And number three, this is the biggest Longhorn team in years, with nearly 30 players coming out for this year’s team. “Best turnout we’ve had in years. As long as I’ve lived in Fort Benton. So, great turnout, lot of kids want to be here, and I’m going to attribute that to a couple things. One, we’ve had great success. Two, I think Covid has caused kids to want to be together. They don’t want to be shut down. They want to be together.” said Thompson.