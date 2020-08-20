SWX Home
Kennedy Burke scores 23, Fever snap Storm’s 9-game winning streak

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 20, 2020

In this Aug. 15, 2020 photo, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots a three-point shot in Bradenton, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. – Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points, Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm’s nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory on Thursday night.

Seattle (11-2) hadn’t lost since July 30 when it fell to the defending champion Washington Mystics after making just 5 of 25 3-pointers. The Storm, who tied a WNBA record on Aug. 12 with 18 3-pointers, were 5 of 21 from 3-point range against the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and Natalie Achonwa scored 14 for Indiana (5-7). Julie Allemand had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Fever outrebounded the Storm 46-30.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 of her 35 points in the third quarter to keep Seattle in it. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Natasha Howard added 11 points.

Seattle was off to its best start to a season in franchise history.

