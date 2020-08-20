Sports > High school sports Helena Public Schools Says There Won’t be Fans at Fall Games Thu., Aug. 20, 2020 Helena Bengals head football coach Scott Evans leading a practice. (Jeremy Schnell / SWX)

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

Helena Public Schools Activities Administrator Tim MacMahon announced on Thursday evening that won’t be any fans at any high school fall sporting events this year. In an interview with SWX’s Jeremy Schnell, MacMahon said that he’s focused on making sure that schools can first smoothly open for the school year. “Our priority right now is for the schools to open,” MacMahon said. “We will worry about fans in the stands at a later date.” However, MacMahon addressed the concerned parents of Helena student-athletes. MacMahon added that the school district “understands the frustration, but that we can’t worry about that.” “We are just worried about getting the kids to play. We’ll worry about fans down the line.” Golf has already started along with cross-country, volleyball and football to follow. The district doesn’t foresee any further delays to come for the start of fall sports.