First COVID-19 case among athletes confirmed at Moscow High

By Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey confirmed Wednesday that one case of COVID-19 has been identified among the high school’s student-athletes.

Bailey said he got confirmation Sunday from the family of the athlete, and anyone who might have been exposed to the affected individual was made aware promptly.

It was determined only a “small number, a handful of students” were identified as having made contact with the positive-testing athlete, and were quarantined.

“The one good thing was that the numbers were lower, and our students were doing a great job during that time of following proper protocols,” Bailey said.

Moscow announced Aug. 13 it would not be playing high school sports this fall in the traditional format, instead staging in-house intramural contests.