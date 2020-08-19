Sports Three And Out: CMR Rustlers Wed., Aug. 19, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

Leo Goldman / SWX

There’s a new sheriff in town. After 35 years with the program, Gary Lowry resigned in January and in stepped Dennis Morris, a graduate of CMR in 1999 who’s ready to get to work. “I got the head coaching job and eight days later, we went into a covid shutdown. I met the guys and had one team meeting before we got shut down and the kids were away from the school and away from their buddies for a long period of time. So by June eighth, by the time that we hit the weight room and they were able to come in, the kids were tired of being at home. So they showed up in groves and we were able to get three different groups of 40 kids in the weight room every single day. Got them lifted, got them out onto the field. So for three months, there’s nothing else to do with covid restrictions besides come to the school, work out, and play football.” said CMR head coach Dennis Morris Number two, last year was a down year for CMR, going 2-8 and losing every home game. So how does Morris plan on avoiding a repeat? “We’re innovating, we’re trying to do what big time programs are doing. Here in a second, we’re going to crank the music on and create a college environment where there’s a lot of competition and a lot of energy going on the practice field, and on top of that, we’re gonna play some spread football and throw the ball around.” said Morris. Number 3, the QB battle. Morris has not said who will be his starting quarterback, but that it will be a battle between three athletes, including Junior Raef Newbrough “Just gonna perform as best as I can, and then just do what I can for the team to win. If I can’t get the spot, then I’m going to go play a different position so that we can win games.” said Raef Newbrough, CMR junior football player.