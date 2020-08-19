In brief: Spokane Bicycle Club helps cyclists find routes in region

Feeling cooped up these days? A lot of folks are. The pandemic and need for social distancing have affected all of our normal routines, including the need for exercise and group activities.

Getting outdoors is still critical for most people’s well being and piece of mind. One local group is offering suggestions on how to take advantage of outdoor recreation while still being mindful of the public health conditions.

The Spokane Bicycle Club is in a moratorium period due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, but, members compiled several lists – available to the general public on its website – of self-guided bike rides.

Eastern Washington and North Idaho are full of areas to explore on bicycle, with many country roads quiet enough for miles of enjoyable cycling. And with easy-to-access routes available ranging from flat to hilly, there’s something for cyclists of all experience and fitness levels to take advantage of, even if we have to ride solo or within family groups for now.

In an effort to encourage new riders, and to explore possible new routes for club members, the SBC Board and president Jim O’Hare developed a list of potential routes/rides from past leader-guided group rides.

Interested riders can visit the club’s website (www.spokanebicycleclub.org) and scroll down to an entry entitled “September-October Regional Ride Possibilities.” There you’ll find links to four lists the SBC Board has chosen for safely riding during the COVID-19 period.

The ride descriptions are in four document pages, one per each category of terrain.