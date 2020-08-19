SWX Home
Reader photo: Elusive quarry

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 19, 2020

An elusive California quail. Taken Aug. 1 near the Sprague Lake boat launch. (Sue Orlowsky/courtesy)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Sue Orlowski has been trying for a long time to get a picture of a California quail. On Aug. 1, one finally accommodated her desire. This male posed on a post at the Sprague Lake boat launch, allowing her to realize a dream.

