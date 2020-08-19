Reader photo: Elusive quarry
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 19, 2020
Sue Orlowski has been trying for a long time to get a picture of a California quail. On Aug. 1, one finally accommodated her desire. This male posed on a post at the Sprague Lake boat launch, allowing her to realize a dream.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.