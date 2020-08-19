All Northwest Conference games, meets suspended until 2021

If any sports are being played at Whitworth between now and January, they won’t be Northwest Conference competition.

After pushing the majority of its fall sports to the spring, the NWC announced that it won’t sanction league games or meets until early next year, including winter sports men’s and women’s basketball and swimming.

Conference play in basketball often starts in December but will be pushed back, according to Whitworth athletic director Tim Demant.

Whitworth’s men’s basketball team is one of the winningest NCAA Division III programs in the country.

“This situation has been a bit of a moving target with a different announcement every couple weeks,” Demant said. “Hopefully this is the last announcement for a while.”

Football, soccer and volleyball were pushed to spring last month. Men’s and women’s cross country and golf are the only fall sports the NWC didn’t suspend, leaving the possibility for schools to pursue nonconference meets.

The NWC granted autonomy for each of the conference’s eight member schools to pursue nonconference competition for sports that aren’t suspended.

“The NWC will continue to monitor changing federal, state and local health directives and consult with our NWC health advisory group, the NCAA and public health officials as we look to make any additional decisions in the upcoming months and beyond,” the league said in a statement. “We will provide updates as they become available.”