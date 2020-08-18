Sports > Montana Sports Yellowstone County says no to spectators at high school events Tue., Aug. 18, 2020

Spencer Martin SWX Montana

High school athletes are going to find out what it’s like to play a game without fans. In a press conference at Riverstone Health, the Yellowstone Health Department announced they are not letting fans attend MHSA fall activities “for at least the early days of fall competition.” John Felton, President and CEO of Riverstone Health said he knows the decision may not be popular for many, but they need to manage risk. He added that fans and spectators will need to give way to allow students to participate in their activity of choice. Other requirements for athletes and coaches include screening before every practice and competition. If any athlete or coach tests positive, they must isolate at home, along with anyone who came into close contact with them for 14 days per CDC guidelines. Masks are required to be worn on team buses, at practices, and all other activities and participants are expected to socially distance.