Sports Kelly Swings Into His Seventies Tue., Aug. 18, 2020

For most 68 year olds, they’re not thinking about if that pitch was a fastball or a curveball. John Kelly isn’y most 68 year olds. “I am good enough to still play with the boys.” said John Kelly. This summer, and every summer since he was eight, Kelly has been out on the diamond. He’s now playing slow pitch softball instead of baseball, but the desire and motivation remains the same. “I’ve always said, as long as I’m physically able, I’m going to continue on until I can’t anymore.” said Kelly. Kelly looks back fondly on his days as a kid playing baseball, which involved interstate matchups that he will remember for the rest of his life. “Back when I played baseball, was playing all star teams way back down in Wyoming, couldn’t even tell you the year. It was a good year, like I said, played all stars, traveled around the state and got to play ball.” said Kelly. So what keeps Kelly coming back year after year, injury after injury, ice bath after ice bath? “The boys. Some of us have been playing together for, I don’t know, 10, 12 years or more. We’re old guys, but we like to play against these young kids and they’ve gotten better over the last two or three or four years because now they’re beating us and before, us old guys were always beating them.” said Kelly. As for advice for staying spry and lithe in the later years, Kelly keeps it simple. “I think if you’re an athlete, and you start out young like this, you should continue on because I’ve always been an athlete my whole life and I’ve continued to play and I’ve continued to work at it, and if you don’t do it, it’s like machinery. If you don’t use it, it’s gonna rust up.” said Kelly.