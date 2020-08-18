Former Griz Standout Kendal Manuel Signs International Contract Tue., Aug. 18, 2020 (Courtesy: Montana Athletics)

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

Former Montana Grizzlies men’s basketball standout and Billings native Kendal Manuel is turning pro and heading overseas for a new home. Manuel has signed with Spanish LEB Oro league team Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto in Spain. The team announced on Tuesday that Manuel was joining them. The team name might sound familiar with some Montana sports fans. That’s because former Montana State Bobcats basketball star Harald Frey signed with the team earlier this month. The two rivals will now become teammates overseas. Manuel, a Billings Skyview High product, originally played for the Oregon State Beavers from 2015 to 2018 before transferring to Montana for his final two seasons. Manuel averaged 15 points-per-game his senior season. He also served as a sharp shooter for the Griz, making 116 career three-pointers for the Maroon and Silver.