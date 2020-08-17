Washington State grabs commitment from three-star defensive end

Even with the Pac-12 football season coming to a standstill, Washington State continues to build its 2021 recruiting class.

WSU picked up a 16th commitment over the weekend when three-star Texas defensive end Raam Stevenson Jr. chose the Cougars over multiple Power Five programs and a few more mid-major schoools.

Stevenson’s other offers included two of WSU’s Pac-12 foes in Utah and Arizona State, along with three Big-12 schools: Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas. He also picked up offers from Boise State, Air Force, UNLV, Army, SMU, North Texas and Colorado State.

The Mansfield Timberview defensive lineman becomes WSU’s second commit from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, joining Adrian Shepherd, a three-star safety from McKinney, Texas.

Of the Cougars’ 16 commits, 15 are rated three stars and, of those, Stevenson is considered the fourth-best by 247Sports.com, with a grade of .851.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is considered the fifth-best high school defensive lineman in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. As a junior for a 6-5 Mansfield Timberview team, he had eight sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss. The year prior, Stevenson had nine sacks and 13 TFL.

Stevenson is the fourth defensive lineman to give the Cougars a commitment, joining Florida’s Xavier Young, California’s David Gusta and Washington’s Andrew Edson.

WSU’s recruiting class is now ranked No. 8 in the Pac-12 and No. 57 in the nation.