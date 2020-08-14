Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed leaves practice with apparent leg injury

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – The intensity ratcheted up on the third day of training-camp practice for the Seahawks on Friday, the first this year that featured the offense and defense working against each other.

It also featured the first injury situation of camp worth watching as starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed left early with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.

Players and coaches were not available after practice as interviews were done via Zoom beforehand, so there was no word on the situation with Reed. Reed came up limping after an early drill, and after walking around a little bit headed into the locker room and did not return.

Poona Ford, the team’s other starting defensive tackle working at nose tackle, was also held out late in practice with what appeared to be a calf issue. But after receiving some treatment Ford stayed on the field (though he did not see any more action), suggesting it’s not a serious issue. Ford also dealt with a calf injury last season.

Reed’s injury may not be serious. This is the time of year to be extra cautious, especially with a proven veteran. Reed is the Seahawks’ best player at what is one of their thinner positions.

The Seahawks have Reed and Ford entrenched as the starters at tackle. The only other tackles on the roster are players with little or no experience – second-year player Bryan Mone, undrafted rookie free agent Cedrick Lattimore and Demarcus Christmas, a sixth-round pick in 2019 who did not play last year because of a back injury.

Christmas filled in for Reed during the remaining drills, with Mone serving as Ford’s backup at nose tackle. The Seahawks can also use ends L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green as tackles on passing downs.

Having just five true defensive tackles, and only two with significant experience, has led to the thought that the Seahawks would look to sign a veteran free agent.

Among tackles still available are two who have been linked to the Seahawks in recent days – Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Marcell Dareus.

The 30-year-old Dareus played six games for Jacksonville last season before suffering a season-ending core muscle injury. He made Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2014 while with Buffalo.

Harrison, 31, played 15 games last season with Detroit and had been contemplating retirement, but it was reported he would consider playing this season.

Former Seahawk Brandon Mebane remains a free agent as is Timmy Jernigan, a starter for the Eagles in their Super Bowl win over New England two years ago. Reports last week stated he was on the verge of a contract with Jacksonville.

Jadeveon Clowney remains available, too.

The Seahawks are already dealing with one worrisome injury situation on the defensive line with second-round pick Darrell Taylor still on the Non-Football Injury list while still recovering from surgery last January to repair a shin injury.