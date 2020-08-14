Breanna Stewart scores 21 points, Seattle Storm win seventh straight
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 14, 2020
Associated Press
BRADENTON, Fla. – Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Alysha Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 on Friday night for their seventh consecutive victory.
Its the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight.
Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (9-1), and Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field.
Seattle made three 3-pointers in the opening 6-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and it remained a 13-point advantage at halftime.
Seattle finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range, one game after tying a WNBA record with 18 3-pointers.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.
