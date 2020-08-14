Billings West kicks off football season

Coach Stanton had his Golden Bears out bright and early on Friday morning, getting back to basics. The fresh cut grass, sound of pads and whistles, brought back a sense of normalcy reminding us that football is back in town.

Led by guys like Josh Erbacher, Conner Ryan, and Hunter Morse; the Bears had aspirations of a state championship last season. They would finish 7-1 in the regular season before falling to Butte in the state playoffs.

Those guys are gone but the bears return most of their skill players, and they have Montana State commit Paul Brott anchoring the defense.

We’re still a month away from games being played, but with all of college football in Montana being pushed to spring, the Golden Bears are just happy to be back on the gridiron.