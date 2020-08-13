Frontier Conference Football Moved to the Spring

SWX

The following is a press release form Kent Paulson, Commissioner of the Frontier Conference:

WHITEFISH, Mont. - The Frontier Conference Council of Presidents (COP) met via videoconference and have released the following statement regarding the fall sports season for 2020.

The Frontier Conference will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in our athletic programs.

FOOTBALL:

At this time the Frontier Conference has elected to move the sport of football to the spring. The leagues administrators have diligently continued to evaluate high risk sports and have exhausted every resource available in making this decision today. The intention of the conference has always been to place the student-athletes, coaches and support staff’s safety at the very top of the priority list. This announcement today will allow for all 8-teams to once again operate collectively as a conference in the spring and participate in a schedule providing that safety standards allow for play. The Frontier Conference will plan to participate in the post-season whenever the NAIA championship dates are set for next spring.

CROSS COUNTRY:

At this time the Frontier Conference will participate in cross country meets as well as host the conference meet in the fall of 2020. Practice and contest start dates are those set out by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Guidelines. These dates may be subject to change as recommended by the institutions and local health officials. The Frontier Conference will plan to participate in the post-season whenever the NAIA championship dates are set for next spring.

GOLF:

At this time the Frontier Conference will participate in conference invitational golf tournaments in the fall of 2020. As in past years the Frontier Conference will hold the conference golf tournament in the spring. Practice and contest start dates are those set out by the NAIA Guidelines. These dates may be subject to change as recommended by the institutions and local health officials. The Frontier Conference will plan to participate next spring in the post-season on the NAIA championship dates that are presently set.