Ella Wilson, Braylyn Bayer capture Idaho State Junior Amateur titles

Hayden’s Ella Wilson and Pinehurst’s Braylyn Bayer took top honors at the Idaho State Junior Amateur earlier this week at Pinecrest Golf Course in Idaho Falls.

Wilson, one of the youngest competitors in the girls 10-12 age division, had nine-hole scores of 41 and 38 to edge Mallory Higham by one shot.

Bayer claimed the girls 13-14 title with rounds of 75, 84 and 83. Bayer’s sister Avery finished in third place, three strokes back. Spokane’s Brooke Bloom was fifth.

In boys 10-12, Hayden’s Ben Focke, Spokane’s Justin Krasselt and Justin Anderson shared first with a two-day total of 66. Anderson won the title with a birdie in a playoff. Kasselt finished second and Focke third.

Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis ran away with the boys 13-14 championship with a 54-hole total of 4-under 206. Spokane’s Teigen Brill (72-69-74) took second and Osburn’s Stephen Paul was fifth (73-77-74).

Post Falls’ Carter Sheets placed third in boys 15-18 with scores of 72, 71 and 71. He finished three strokes behind Fruitland’s Lucas Rynearson. Eagle’s Carly Carter (74-70-74) won the girls 15-18 division. Spokane’s Taylor Mularski was the top area finisher in ninth place (77-78-81).

Stocker finishes third in Washington Men’s Amateur

Gonzaga sophomore Zach Stocker closed strongly with a 5-under 67 Thursday at Chambers Bay in University Place to finish third in the Washington Men’s Amateur.

Stocker, a Central Valley High product, double-bogeyed the first hole but played the final 17 holes in 7 under, including a 4-under 32 on the back side. His three-round total of 7-under 209 was one stroke behind Vancouver’s Brian Humphreys and two behind Redmond’s Sean Kato.