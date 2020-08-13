Cornhole Is A Hole In One

Whether you call it cornhole, beanbag, or just bags, one thing you gotta call it is a whole lot of fun.

“Fun to get a group of people together and get the bragging rights going and I just love it, it’s an exciting game, unpredictable, anybody’s always still in it, a lot of fun.” Said cornhole player Erik Trovatten

The name of the game is simple. Throw a beanbag from about ten feet away and try to either land it on the opposing board, or get it in the hole. But it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“There’s a lot more to think about than you might think necessarily, the release needs to be pretty spot on most times so a lot can go wrong if the release doesn’t cooperate.” Said Trovatten

But the difficulty and challenge of getting it in the hole is part of what makes the game so appealing.

“Gotta get the feel for it and get in that groove, even if you’ve played for a while, first time you play for that night, you gotta get your groove down and get the feel for it so it can be challenging to start out.” Said Trovatten