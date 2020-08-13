Brian Schweyen Resigns as Grizzlies Track and Field Coach

Mohammad Ahmad SWX

After 12 seasons as the leader of the track and field program and 22 at the University of Montana, Brian Schweyen resigned on Thursday afternoon

Skyline Sports obtained an email written by Schweyen to members of the program early Thursday afternoon. The email indicates that Schweyen will no longer be the head of the UM track program at the end of this month.

Schweyen, a Montana State alum who was one of the great high jumper and pole vaulters in the history of the Big Sky Conference during his time as an athlete, has been a part of the Griz track and field program since joining as a volunteer assistant in 1994. He took a job as a full-time assistant in 1997. He has been the head coach since 2008.

Schweyen is married to Shannon (Cate) Schweyen, an All-American as a player for the Lady Griz basketball team in the early 1990s. Shannon Schweyen served as a Lady Griz assistant on Robin Selvig’s staff for more than two decades and was the head coach of UM women’s basketball for the last four seasons. Her contract was not renewed following last season.

Schweyen declined to comment on his resignation. He said he will speak with the media next week.