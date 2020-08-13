Big Sky Conference Postpones All Fall Sports Until Spring 2021

Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a Big Sky Conference release.

FARMINGTON, Utah (August 13, 2020) – Due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Big Sky Conference is postponing all competition for its fall sports to spring 2021. The conference’s Presidents’ Council convened Aug. 12 to affirm this recommendation from its members’ athletic directors.

This decision impacts all Big Sky sports that compete in the fall both for their championship season (men’s and women’s cross country, soccer, volleyball) and for their non-championship segment (men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis). Additionally, the Presidents’ Council confirmed that non-conference contests will not be permitted in any Big Sky fall sport, including football. The Presidents’ Council had decided on Aug. 6 to postpone the 2020 conference football schedule until the spring.

“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then. As campuses begin re-opening this fall, we hope that everyone remains safe and healthy while we continue to learn more about how best to manage this fluid situation and its impact on higher education.”

Big Sky institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations. Decisions regarding the Big Sky’s winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field) will be made at a later date.