Mariners head into rare off day lamenting a loss thanks to bullpen collapse

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

After 20 games in 20 days to start the 2020 season, the Mariners will get a much-needed break on Thursday in scenic Houston where they will be remanded to the team hotel and encouraged not to leave that “bubble.”

Such is the life in the COVID-19 world we are living in and the fear of an outbreak for a team that hasn’t had any in-season issues.

But a day stuck inside a high-level hotel will be welcomed for one of the last teams in MLB to get an off day. Of course, teams like the Cardinals and Marlins, as well as the teams recently scheduled to play them, have had a few more off days – though not planned – than everyone else.

The Mariners seemed poised to head into their day of rest following a victory and a series win. Instead, the bullpen happened … again … in a 7-4 late-inning loss to the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

The Mariners fell to 7-13. To be fair, the bullpen isn’t responsible for all 13 of those losses, it only feels that way for fans.

With a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, Mariners manager Scott Servais turned to right-hander Erik Swanson, who has looked dominant in recent outings with a fastball touching 97 mph in his previous outing.

Days ago, Swanson, a former starter who averaged 93 mph with his fastball, talked about wanting to hit 98-99 mph with his fastball in his next outing.

He did just that on multiple occasions, but there was little, if no, command of that fastball. Swanson allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Texas scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Taylor Williamson, who had relieved Swanson. Willie Calhoun’s two-run single to left gave the Rangers a 7-4 lead.

Seattle’s Taijuan Walker bounced back from a shortened outing, working six innings and allowing one unearned run on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.