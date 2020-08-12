Kickball League At Centene Stadium Thrives

Leo Goldman SWX

With no Voyagers baseball this summer, Centene Stadium needed another sport to keep people coming through the doors, and boy did they ever find one.

“Once we knew that baseball wasn’t coming, and we had to come up with a plan B for the summer, we were actually thinking, hey we can definitely make this work, we can definitely make this happen, and so we put together everything for it, we put together the rules, we put together the weeks we were going to play, and now we’re in our second to last week with our championship next Thursday and it’s been a lot of fun. The teams have had such a great time out here and we’ve just had a great time overall.” Said Voyagers GM Scott Lettre.

Voyagers fans aren’t happy the team isn’t playing at Centene this summer, but they’re glad the organization has found other ways to fill the ballpark, especially with the kickball league that has drawn in so many.

“I’m so glad that they were very innovative, thinking outside the box, and how can they still bring money in and bring people together and I know this probably isn’t the season they were anticipating, but it’s still turned out good for all of us participating in the kickball league.” Said Jackie Newman, kickball player.

And plus, let’s be real, who doesn’t like kickball?

“Oh my gosh, the team atmosphere, and the camaraderie between everybody is so much fun. It doesn’t even matter if we win. Granted, that is always a good thing. Forever and ever, I’ve been sitting back and watching my kids do all these things and now I get to do these things so it’s super fun.” Said Newman.

Centene Stadium is also hosting other fun events such as cornhole, a 5k, and even a few movie nights.