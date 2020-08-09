Locally: Valarie Allman breaks American women’s discus record at Iron Wood Invitational

From staff and news services

The Iron Wood Throwers Center in Rathdrum, which has hosted some of the country’s top field athletes in recent years, was witness to an American women’s discus record on Aug. 1.

Valarie Allman of Austin, Texas, the 2018 national champion, launched a throw of 230 feet, 2 inches (70.15 meters) on her first throw in the quietly-arranged Iron Wood Invitational, adding nearly four feet to the previous American mark and three meters to her personal best.

The throw that surpassed the record 226-11 (69.17) set by Gia Lewis-Smallwood in 2014 also earned the seven-time Stanford All-American the USA Track & Field Women’s Athlete of the Week honor.

Winner of the past two USATF titles and seventh at the World Championships last October in Doha, Allman is one of only three women in the world to surpass 70m since 2000.

There were several other notable performances in what was described as a low-key Iron Wood meet that included a couple of 2020 U.S.-leading javelin throws and the world women’s-leading mark in the shot put by Chase Ealey of Springfield, Illinois. The 2019 U.S. Outdoor and Indoor women’s national champion put the shot 63-8¼ (19.41m).

Kara Winger of Vancouver, Washington, a three-time Olympian, threw javelin 211-5 (64.44m) for the top women’s mark in the country this year and Riley Dolezal of Stanley, North Dakota, took over the U.S. men’s lead with a season-best 260-5 (79.39m).

Basketball

Former Gonzaga University All-American Kelly Olynk was selected by the West Coast Conference as its WCC Alumni Player of the Week on Aug. 3 after he made history for the Miami Heat on Aug. 2 during the NBA restart.

The WCC Player of the Year as a junior at GU before turning pro, Olynk collected the week five alumni award after scoring 20 points – all in the fourth quarter – in the Heats’ 125-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Orlando, Florida. He is just the second player in franchise history to score 20 in the final quarter, joining Heat legend Dwayne Wade.

Golf

Derek Bayley didn’t fare well on his return to The Dakotas Tour last week after a sojourn to the PGA Tour.

The Washington State alum from Rathdrum shot a 7-over-par 151 for 36 holes at the South Dakota Open at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion and missed the cut for the final round in the 54-hole tournament.

The week before, Bayley had missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship, a Stableford Scoring System PGA Tour tournament, in Truckee, California.

• Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake Country Club shot 2-under-par 142 for 36 holes to tie for fifth in the 2020 PNW Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational last week at Meridian Valley CC in Kent, Washington.

Community Colleges of Spokane coach Corey Prugh shot 1-under 143 to tie for 12th.

Hatley also tied for second among 56 amateurs in the 160-golfer field and Andrew Von Lossow of Indian Canyon tied for 18th overall and tied for fourth among the amateurs with a 1-over 145.

Colin Inglis of Shadow Hills Country Club, Junction City, Oregon, shot 7-under 137 to win by a stroke.

• Martin Lowrie from Newcastle upon Tyne, England, scored his first hole-in-one Friday on the 142-yard 15th hole at Twin Lakes Village Golf Course using a 6-iron from a rental set.

• Marjean Waford scored a hole-in-one Friday on the 132-yard fifth hole at Twin Lakes Village using a 3-wood.

• Justin Czarapata of Kent, Washington, scored a hole-in-one Saturday on the 147-yard seventh hole at The Creek at Qualchan using a 6-iron.

• Roger McBride scored a hole-in-one Friday on the 143-yard 14th hole at The Creek at Qualchan using a 7-iron.

• Walker Meslang scored a hole-in-one on the 123-yard sixth hole at Downriver Golf Course using a sand wedge.

Letters of intent

Eastern Washington women’s basketball: Freshmen: Núria Cunill, PF, Berga, Spain; Kallie Schaplow, W, Toledo, Washington. Transfers: Megan Fossen, G, Medford, Oregon/Lane Community College; Tarryn Hart, PG, Wapato, Wash./Yakima Valley CC; Britt Van Buren, F, Santa Paula, California/Whitman College/Moorpark (Calif.) College, all will be a juniors.

Idaho women’s cross country: Transfer: Jolene Whiteley, Cheney/Community Colleges of Spokane, 2019 NWAC Champion, NWAC All-American, will be a junior.

Western Oregon women’s cross country: Transfers: Ashley Hauger, Shadle Park/CCS, eighth 2019 NWAC Championships; Keanu Daos, CCS, fourth 2019 NWAC Championships, NWAC All-American, will be juniors.

Whitworth women’s track & field: Transfer: Monica Kaylor, jumps, CCS, will be a junior.

Eastern Oregon men’s track & field: Transfer: TJ Davis, hurdles, Sandpoint/CCS, will be a junior.

Eastern Oregon women’s soccer: Transfer: Brianna Krygier, GK, Mead/CCS, will be a junior.

College of Idaho women’s soccer: Transfer: Megan Wilkinson, MF, CCS, NWAC North-East Region All-Star, will be a junior.

Warner Pacific men’s soccer: Transfers: Brennan Murphy, F, Lewis and Clark/CCS; Carlos Campo, D, CCS, NWAC North-East Region All-Star; Julian Gutierrez, D/MF, CCS; David Uribe, MF, CCS, NWAC North-East Region All-Star; Christian Bahena, F, CCS, North-East Region All-Star, all will be juniors.

Taylor University (Indiana) women’s golf: Transfer: Emma Torres, Rogers/CCS, NWAC Player of Week after winning Highline Invitational, will be a junior.

Eastern Washington men’s tennis: Transfer: Campbell Schulke, CCS, All-East Region first team, will be a junior.

Central Washington women’s tennis: Transfer: Allison Manion, CCS, will be a junior.