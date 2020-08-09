Clarkston native Joel Dahmen closes with 67 for top-10 finish at PGA Championship

Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot four rounds in the 60s, hung around on the PGA Championship leaderboard throughout and posted his best finish in a major.

Dahmen closed Sunday with his best round of the tournament, a 3-under 67 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The 32-year-old finished at 8-under 272 to earn a tie for 10th, five strokes behind Collin Morikawa’s winning score of 267.

The PGA Championship was Dahmen’s fourth career major. He missed the cut last year at the U.S. Open and British Open and tied for 71st at the PGA Championship.

Dahmen bogeyed the opening hole but was smooth the rest of the way with four birdies and 13 pars.

He shot 3-under 32 on the back nine and jumped into the top 10 with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. He drained a 17-foot birdie putt on No. 18.

Dahmen opened with a 69 and posted 68s on Friday and Saturday.

At one point Saturday, Dahmen was tied for second at 7 under after an eagle on the par-5 10th.

He has four top-20 finishes in seven events since the PGA restart in June after a three-month shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He began the day 41st in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 69 in the world rankings.

Dahmen, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, finished the tournament with 17 birdies, one eagle, six bogeys, one double bogey and one triple bogey, the latter on the final hole of his second round.