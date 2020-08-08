Hoopfest goes digital: Get shirts, prizes with upcoming Hoopfest “HomeCourt” challenge

Hoopfest won’t be on the streets of downtown Spokane this summer, but you can still play for a championship T-shirt.

The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is hosting a four-day digital event Aug. 18-22, Hoopfest HomeCourt, allowing players of all ages and ability to engage in at-home skills challenges monitored on a comprehensive app.

Registration – $40 for adults and high school players, $35 for youth players – is still open through Aug. 17. Each registered player will receive a Hoopfest 2020 players shirt.

The traditional two-day event was canceled last month due to coronavirus concerns.

Four basketball challenges will be announced the week of the contest. Each each player who finishes the four challenges will receive a championship T-shirt. Points will be monitored on a leaderboard of over a dozen divisions and prizes will be given to the winners.

The HomeCourt app uses “artificial intelligence” to monitor shooting and dribbling and tallies the points. Apple devices can download the app.

Players initially registered for Hoopfest before its cancelation have the option of donating their team registration fee to Hoopfest and playing in HomeCourt.

“We ask that you stand with us by maintaining your registration if you have already registered, registering for Hoopfest HomeCourt 2020 and/or consider donating to our cause,” the Hoopfest website said.

Hoopfest director Matt Santangelo said the nonprofit organization is trying to make up for financial losses caused by the pandemic.

“(HomeCourt) is more of a fundraiser for Hoopfest right now, helping a small office sustain,” Santangelo said. “We’re hoping people can help stand by Hoopfest and play in HomeCourt or donate. It’s a very cool app with fun challenges.”