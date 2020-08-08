Cael Nearhoof continues his play-by-play broadcasting career

GREAT FALLS- This summer man young baseball players were lucky enough to play the sport they love, but for one kid, his love was found somewhere else.

Cael Nearhoof is a senior at Fergus High School and his excitement comes from play-by-play broadcasting.

Since 7th grade, Cael has been doing play-by-play all across the Lewistown area. During his time of learning and growing in the booth, Cael says his love for broadcasting has grown.

Cael says, “It’s been pretty fun because I can definitely look back on myself and realize I can do a lot better job for what I’ve been doing. I can tell you there’s definitely been growth in the field for what I’ve been doing.”

While broadcasting is Cael’s top priority in the summer, he says this year he was scared he wouldn’t get that opportunity with a possible cancellation to the Legion baseball season.

“It was a bummer to learn I might not be able to do it…but when it happens that was really great news for the summer.”

Even though Cael is only broadcasting high school baseball now, down the road he plans on broadcasting for much bigger games.

“I’d love to do it for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They are my favorite team and they’ve had some pretty good ones over the years. If I ever made it there I hope I’d be one of the good ones.”