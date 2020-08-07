Three area golfers claim WJGA state titles

Three Inland Northwest golfers claimed titles at the Washington Junior Golf Association (WJGA) State Championships.

Spokane’s Justin Krasselt and Amanda Nguyen and Chewelah’s Anna Davis captured championships in their age groups. The tournaments wrapped up Friday at Manito Golf and Country Club.

Nguyen cruised in girls ages 12-13, closing with a 73 after rounds of 69 and 68. She finished with a 6-under 210 for a six-stroke victory.

Davis shot 73, the low round of the day in the girls 14-15 division, for a three-day total of 2-over 218, four shots in front of Poulsbo’s Suzie Tran.

Krasselt won by six strokes in boys 8-11 with a 1-over 217. He shot 76 following scores of 70-71. Coeur d’Alene’s Trey Lambert (74-71-78) and Hayden’s Ben Focke (72-75-76) shared second place.

Spokane’s Tommy Kimmel tied for second in boys 16-18 after a final-round 74 and a 54-hole total of 5-under 209. Mercer Island’s Ethan Evans took first with an 8-under 206.

Chewelah’s Billy Davis (69-70-73) was third in boys 14-15, three shots behind Stanwood’s Conrad Chisman (5-under 209). Spokane’s Teigen Brill (65-73-83) finished fourth in boys 8-11. Tacoma’s Jeff Seong shot 2-over 212 for a five-shot victory.

Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen fired a 68 to complete a 14-under 202 and an eight-stroke win in girls 16-18. Lewis and Clark High grad Darby Rickel (73-71-80) tied for sixth.