Field reports: Confirmed wolf depredations in Leadpoint pack

On Aug. 3, WDFW staff responded to a report of an injured calf in a private pasture within the Leadpoint pack territory in Stevens County.

An investigation revealed fresh puncture wounds and lacerations consistent with injury by wolves, including massive swelling on both hind legs indicating significant tissue damage. The combination of bite wounds and lacerations with associated swelling are consistent with a confirmed wolf depredation.

The livestock producer removed the injured calf from the pasture and moved it to the ranch headquarters for intensive care and monitoring. The calf later died.

WDFW staff investigated and confirmed on Friday additional depredations by wolves resulting in one dead and three injured livestock in the same pasture. The details of these events will be provided in a forthcoming update.

Lake Roosevelt white sturgeon fishery update

WDFW opened an additional harvest opportunity for white sturgeon in Lake Roosevelt upstream of the China Bend Boat Ramp.

Effective dates and Locations:

Lake Roosevelt, from Grand Coulee Dam to China Bend Boat Ramp (including the Spokane River from Highway 25 Bridge upstream to 400 feet below Little Falls Dam, Colville River upstream to Meyers Falls Dam and the Kettle River upstream to Barstow Bridge). Open seven days per week, June 15-Sept. 30.

Lake Roosevelt, from China Bend Boat Ramp upstream to the Canadian Border. Open seven days per week Sept. 1-Sept. 30, 2020.

Daily limit is one sturgeon; annual limit of two. It is legal to retain sturgeon between 50-63 inches fork length. All harvested sturgeon must be recorded on a Catch Record Card (Catch Code 549). Anglers may continue to catch and release after obtaining a daily limit but must cease fishing after the annual limit has been taken.

Survival of hatchery-produced juvenile sturgeon was much higher than anticipated. As a result, there is a surplus of hatchery-origin sturgeon available for harvest from Lake Roosevelt. The portion of Lake Roosevelt between China Bend and the Canadian border is managed as a spawning sanctuary for white sturgeon.

More info: Bill Baker, WDFW Region 1 Fish Program Manager, (509) 563-5499.

State seeks feedback on 2021 halibut season

WDFW is hosting two public webinars to discuss season structure and proposed dates for the 2021 sport halibut season.

The public is invited to participate in two virtual meetings: Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m., and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Meeting details and instructions for tuning in are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/halibut.

For more information on the halibut season-setting process visit the PFMC’s website at http://www.pcouncil.org/pacific-halibut/background-information/.

USGA grant helps Audubon Int’l reach habitat goal

As part of an ongoing investment in empowering golf courses to play an impactful role in sustainability, the USGA’s multi-year collaboration with Audubon International has reached a key milestone by creating 1,000 acres of pollinator habitat on courses across America through the Monarchs in the Rough initiative.

The association’s $100,000 grant, delivered through the USGA Turfgrass Environmental Research Program in 2018, has helped deliver milkweed seed and educational resources at no charge to golf courses. A significant number of the more than 700 courses that have participated in the program are open to the public or are municipally owned.

Milkweeds are the only plants that monarch caterpillars eat, which makes the plants crucial to the life and migration of monarchs each year. Endangered monarch butterflies, as well as many other pollinators, also feed on the nectar of milkweed flowers.

Washington has a number of participating courses such as Palouse Ridge Golf Club, The Home Course, and Chambers Bay.

WDFW seeks candidates for policy advisory committee

WDFW is seeking nominations for candidates to serve on a new ad-hoc committee that will advise the Department in developing a non-native gamefish and fisheries policy.

The Department is looking for diverse applicants who represent the broad scope of interests in gamefish management and native species conservation in Washington state.

Up to 12 individuals will be selected to serve on the ad-hoc committee, which will convene its first meeting in September 2020 and meet periodically for one year or until the new Non-native Gamefish and Fisheries Policy is finalized. Nominations are open through Aug. 31.

Nominations are due by Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. and can be emailed to Steve Caromile at Stephen.Caromile@dfw.wa.gov.

Campfire restrictions increase in Eastern Washington

Due to the extremely dry, hot weather, the Washington State DNR announced Thursday the following changes in campfire restrictions, industrial fire precaution levels (IFPL) and fire danger ratings on DNR-protected lands. These changes come on the heels of the statewide burn ban on all DNR-protected lands signed July 28 by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Effective Friday, August 7, 2020:

Campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in Valley Fire Danger Rating Area;

Fire danger will increase from very high to extreme in the Lower Basin Fire Danger Rating Area;

Fire danger will increase from high to very high in the Foothills, Highlands, Lower Yakima and Upper Yakima Fire Danger Rating Areas;

Fire danger rating remains extreme in the Valley Fire Danger Rating Area;

Fire danger rating remains very high in the Chelan, Methow and Upper Basin Fire Danger Rating Areas;

Fire danger rating remains high in the Kaniksu Fire Danger Rating Area.

Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds. Always check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN (2876) or on the burn portal map at https://burnportal.dnr.wa.gov/ and IFPL map at http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.