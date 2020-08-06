Big Sky Conference Reportedly Canceling the Fall Football Season

SWX

The Big Sky Conference is canceling its fall football season due to the coronavirus, according to multiple sources close to the decision.

The decision to cancel was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network on Twitter, shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Big Sky university presidents met Thursday to vote on a decision, and multiple sources are reporting that the decision has been made to cancel the season despite no official word yet from the Big Sky Conference.

Furthermore, Big Sky athletic directors have reportedly proposed an eight-game conference football schedule in the spring and a three-game non-conference schedule for this fall. An announcement regarding this proposal is expected soon.