SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Lip-smacking goodness

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 5, 2020

A young whitetail buck enjoying the cool grass at the Cheney Care campus at the end of July. Cool grass, delicious flowers and tasty shrubs were on the menu. What else could a young buck need? (Melanie Williams)
A young whitetail buck enjoying the cool grass at the Cheney Care campus at the end of July. Cool grass, delicious flowers and tasty shrubs were on the menu. What else could a young buck need? (Melanie Williams)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

A young buck enjoying the cool grass at the Cheney Care campus at the end of July. Cool grass, delicious flowers and tasty shrubs were on the menu. What else could a young buck need?

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors

Swedish Thoracic Surgery: Partners in patient care

(Courtesy Bergman Draper Oslund Udo)

Matt Bergman knows the pain and anger that patients with mesothelioma feel.