Reader photo: Lip-smacking goodness
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 5, 2020
A young buck enjoying the cool grass at the Cheney Care campus at the end of July. Cool grass, delicious flowers and tasty shrubs were on the menu. What else could a young buck need?
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
