Great Falls Chargers Embrace Underdog Role

Leo Goldman SWX

Nobody likes being told that they’re going to be the underdog because that means you’re not favored to win. But the Great Falls Chargers coming into this week’s tournament are the seventh seed, so they’ll be the underdog, and they’re going to embrace that role.

“We’ve kind of been the underdogs a bit all year, but really the message is just play with energy and mental toughness and I think we’ll be able to compete with anybody. We had a good run here when we were down in Billings about a month and a half ago at the Billings tournament. The big thing there was we just played with energy and we competed our butts off and that’s how we need to approach today.

Our guys know what they need to do, hopefully we can screw up the sportswriters’ brackets a little bit then and enjoy this state tournament.” Said Chargers Head Coach Tony Forster.