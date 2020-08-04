SWX Home
Former Gonzaga forward Austin Daye says he has coronavirus, feels fine

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 4, 2020

Former Zag forward Austin Daye challenges David Stockton's shot during a GU alumni game in 2016. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
Former Zag forward Austin Daye challenges David Stockton’s shot during a GU alumni game in 2016. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Former Zag forward Austin Daye challenges David Stockton’s shot during a GU alumni game in 2016. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)
Former Zag forward Austin Daye challenges David Stockton’s shot during a GU alumni game in 2016. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)

Former Gonzaga forward Austin Daye has tested positive for the coronavirus but says he’s feeling fine.

Daye said in an Instagram post to his nearly 60,000 followers that he wanted to “let everyone know I’m doing well, feeling OK, even though I have contracted the coronavirus. I do feel fine. I’m not having major symptoms.”

Daye is entering his fourth season with Umana Reyer Venezia in Italy. He was All-Italian Serie A honorable mention last season. He was a first-team selection in 2016 and 2018 and helped Venezia capture the 2019 league title.

“I’ll be back on the court doing my thing soon,” Daye said.

The 6-foot-11 Daye averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in two seasons at Gonzaga from 2007-09. He declared for the 2009 NBA draft and was picked 15th overall by Detroit.

Daye averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in six NBA seasons. He also played in Bahrain, Israel, Russia and Turkey before joining Venezia.

