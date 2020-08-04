Field reports: WDFW director updates Gov. Inslee on wolf protocol

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife director Kelly Susewind sent a letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday to provide an update on the department’s strategies for reducing the loss of wolves and livestock in the Kettle River range in Northeast Washington.

In the letter, Susewind said the department has met with the U.S. Forest Service four times since Dec. 1, 2019, to “consider potential changes to allotment management that would benefit wolves, livestock and people.”

Since June 19, WDFW has issued lethal action for two packs in Northeast Washington, and on Monday successfully removed an adult, nonbreeding female member of the Wedge wolf pack, reducing the pack to two known remaining members.

The meetings included local staff from the Colville National Forest as well as regional staff based in Portland.

The discussions at these meetings ranged from the importance of range riding and how allotment planning can facilitate range riding duties, to alternate or transitional grazing allotments, to assistance for collecting cattle at the end of the grazing season.

The letter details several initiatives and strategies implemented in the past year to help improve or increase the efficacy of nonlethal management tools. Susewind addressed the challenges of wolf-livestock interaction.

“As much as I would like to assure you that these tools will prevent wolf depredations on livestock, unfortunately I cannot,” he said in the letter. “In areas where wolves and livestock overlap, there will always be a potential for conflict, and each conflict will come with its own unique set of facts and challenges.”

Wolf Advisory Group virtual meeting set

The next Wolf Advisory Group meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Thursday, Aug. 6 starting at 9 a.m. both days. A meeting agenda has been posted to the Wolf Advisory Group page. Although it will be a virtual meeting, the group work session will be open to the public to observe and will follow the same format used previously, including public comment opportunities at the end of each day.

The meeting will be held using Zoom, an online web-conferencing tool. If you are interested in joining this meeting, register at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf/updates/wolf-advisory-group-virtual-meeting-2. The link contains instructions on how to register and use Zoom.

Join the webinar at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__eJrWqjHTQGcPqSXlsbW_g.

Fire danger ratings increase in area

Due to the extremely dry, hot weather, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday the following changes in campfire restrictions, industrial fire precaution levels (IFPL) and fire danger ratings on DNR-protected lands. These changes come on the heels of the statewide burn ban on all DNR-protected lands signed Tuesday by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

Effective Friday :

Campfires in campgrounds are not allowed in Foothills, Kaniksu, and Upper Basin Fire Danger Rating Areas;

Fire danger will increase from very high to extreme in the Valley Fire Danger Rating Area;

Fire danger will increase from high to very high in the Chelan and Upper Basin Fire Danger Rating Areas;

Fire danger will increase from moderate to high in the Kaniksu Fire Danger Rating Area;

Fire danger rating remains very high in the Lower Basin and Methow Fire Danger Rating Areas;

Fire danger rating remains high in the Foothills, Highlands, Lower Yakima and Upper Yakima Danger Rating Areas.

Burn restrictions remain in place for the following:

Small debris disposal fires (rule burning) are not allowed in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.

No burning allowed (written burn permits issued by DNR are suspended) in Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima and Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.



Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN (2876) or on the burn portal map at burnportal.dnr.wa.gov/ and IFPL map at www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.

North Fork fires under investigation

Glacier National Park and Flathead Crimestoppers are asking the assistance of the public in providing information on multiple suspected arson fires started in the North Fork area of Glacier National Park last week. The North Fork Landowners Association is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the fires.

Early in the morning of July 23, a local resident woke rangers at Polebridge Ranger Station reporting a nearby fire. Later, the Numa Ridge fire lookout reported smoke near Ford Creek. Rangers and NPS fire crews found eight fire sites along the Inside North Fork Road between Logging Creek and Kintla Lake. Most had begun in dry logs or brush, but one fire destroyed a historic structure. All the fires were extinguished shortly after being discovered.

The historic Ford Creek patrol cabin was a total loss when rangers arrived on scene. The cabin was built as a “snowshoe cabin” in 1928 and has been used for decades for winter backcountry patrols.

The structure was listed in the National Register of Historic Places as having architectural and historic significance.

On the evening of July 22, suspicious fires were also reported at the Glacier Gateway Elementary school and at the Summit Mountain Lodge at Marias Pass.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity on the night of July 22 or early morning of July 23 in the Polebridge or North Fork area is encouraged to call Flathead Crimestoppers at (406) 752-TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous. Glacier National Park also has a tip line established, (406) 888-7077, if you would like to talk with a park ranger.

Scotchman Peaks group needs volunteers

Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness has a full summer season of trail work planned, and it needs your help to get it done. Volunteering for trail work is a great way to enjoy the wild backyard while making it accessible for everyone. To keep everyone safe this summer, FSPW staff have implemented strong social-distancing and healthy safety procedures.

Dates scheduled for trail work this season:

Star Gulch Trail ; Thursday: Trail work to help rehab a burned area from 2015 wildfire;

; Thursday: Trail work to help rehab a burned area from 2015 wildfire; Ross Creek Trail No. 142 , Aug. 22: Building tread to a new creek crossing;

, Aug. 22: Building tread to a new creek crossing; Ross Creek Reroute , Aug. 27-28: Trail building, tread digging and some brushing to relocate a trail away from the creek;

, Aug. 27-28: Trail building, tread digging and some brushing to relocate a trail away from the creek; Morris Creek, Sept. 26: National Trails Day. Focusing on heavy brushing along a creek.

There are other ways to help with trail maintenance.

Anyone who prefers to do it as an individual or family project can sign up for the Adopt-a-Trail program. Visit www.scotchmanpeaks.org/you-can-help/volunteer/.

Bear relocated after raiding garbage cans

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff captured a young black bear last week after complaints that it had been hanging around homes in Ballantine and eating garbage.

Because the 125-pound male black bear had not been in trouble before, it was tranquilized, fitted with an ear tag and later released in a rural setting where it is far from human garbage.

Wild animals and people often do not mix well, particularly when the wildlife gets aggressive in the search for food.

Those animals often are euthanized if they become conditioned to garbage, human food or livestock.