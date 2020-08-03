Report shows racial, economic disparities in access to nature

A new report from the Center for American Progress and the Hispanic Access Foundation finds that people of color, low-income communities and families with children are most likely to be deprived of the benefits that nature provides.

The report, which analyzes new data from Conservation Science Partners, comes as the nation’s reckoning with racism and violence against Black, Indigenous and people of color has brought environmental injustices and disparities into greater focus.

“Clean drinking water, clean air, public parks and beaches, biodiversity, and open spaces are shared goods to which every person in the United States has an equal right both in principle and in law,” the report states in its introduction section.

“Nature is supposed to be a ‘great equalizer’ whose services are free, universal, and accessible to all humans without discrimination.

“In reality, however, American society distributes nature’s benefits – and the effects of its destruction and decline–unequally by race, income, and age.”

Among the key findings:

Communities of color are three times more likely than white communities to live in a place that is deprived of nature. In other words, 74% of communities of color in the contiguous United States live in nature-deprived areas, compared with just 23% of white communities.

Seventy percent of low-income communities across the country live in nature-deprived areas – 20% higher than communities with moderate or high incomes.

Nature destruction has had the largest impact on low-income communities of color: More than 76% of low-income communities of color live in nature-deprived places.

“This report makes clear that we live in a country where the color of one’s skin or the size of one’s bank account is a solid predictor of whether one has safe access to nature and all its benefits,” said Jenny Rowland-Shea, senior policy analyst for Public Lands at CAP and co-author of the report.

“That a community of color is three times more likely to live in nature deprivation than their white counterparts does not happen by chance. As local and national leaders attempt to address the climate and nature crises, they must acknowledge the legacy of environmental racism and pursue policies that are centered in justice and equity.”

State-level data show that in 26 states, Black communities experienced the highest levels of nature deprivation.

In almost two-thirds of states, low-income residents were most likely to live in nature-deprived areas.

“At a time when Latinos and other communities of color are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19 and the myriad impacts of racism, this report highlights that they are also missing out on the health, economic, and resilience benefits of having nature nearby,” said Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation. “We must take the findings of the report as a call to action to protect and restore our natural areas in an inclusive and equitable way, ensuring that they are close, accessible, and welcome to all.”

The full report may be accessed on the Center for American Progress’ website at www.americanprogress.org/issues/green/reports/2020/07/21/487787/the-nature-gap/.