Former Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins joining Polish team

Josh Perkins is heading overseas to continue his professional career.

The former Gonzaga point guard has signed with GTK Gliwice, the Polish team announced.

“Perkins is a player I have been watching for a long time,” GTK Gliwice coach Matthias Zollner said. “He is the type of a true leader and over the years of playing for Gonzaga he led the club to considerable successes.”

Perkins, Gonzaga’s all-time assists leader, will be based in Gliwice, roughly 235 miles south of Torun, hometown of former Zag teammate Przemek Karnowski.

Perkins played last season for the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm and Texas Legends. He averaged 4 points and 2.8 assists in 14.5 minutes per game with the Swarm, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.

His numbers climbed to 5.8 points and 4.0 assists while averaging 12.5 minutes with Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate Texas before the G League season was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perkins was on Playing for Jimmy V’s roster in The Basketball Tournament, but the team never took to the court because an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.

Karnowski signed with Polska Cukier Torun in 2018-19 but he’s battled a series of leg injuries the last two seasons. He is No. 1 on the NCAA all-time wins list with 137, followed by Perkins at 134. Perkins will be traveling overseas soon with GTK Gliwice scheduled to face Polska Cukier on Aug. 28.