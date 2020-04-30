WDFW, other state land managers, prepare for reopening Tuesday

It turns out, shutting down was the easy part.

That’s the case at least for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and other state land managers.

Staci Lehman, a spokeswoman for WDFW, said many have asked why it will be hard to reopen, considering that WDFW closed more or less in a day. The reason, she said, is because many of WDFW’s facilities and lands were still closed for the winter.

WDFW staff members are preparing for Tuesday, when most state-owned recreation land will reopen to the public. The first step, Lehman said, is putting all staff involved in the reopening effort through COVID-19 safety training and outfitting them with gloves and masks.

After that, staff will start to clean and restock bathrooms. Gates won’t be opened until Tuesday, although Lehman said it may take a day or two for WDFW staff to get some of the farther afield accesses.

“It will kind of depend on the locations and where staff are at the time,” she said.

Some bathrooms won’t be opened, or if they are may not have toilet paper and hand sanitizer stocked in time for Tuesday. She urged people to come prepared.

“It’s really a big job,” she said.

Although fishing and hunting guides were not directly mentioned in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Tuesday order, the proclamation announcing expanded recreation opportunities included an addendum advising that travel and recreation should continue to be limited only to members of a household, including when traveling by car or boat. All of which indicates that guiding is not allowed.

Although fishing is reopening throughout most of the state, coastal fisheries and clamming remain closed.

“That is because those communities were really adamant that they don’t want people coming into the area,” Lehman said.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said a lack of boat ramps on the coast also led to that continued closure, the Northwest Sportsman reported.

Turkey hunters are urged to stay close to home, although that is a recommendation and not a requirement, she said.

If sites become overcrowded or other COVID-19-related public safety concerns develop, state agencies may close areas with limited notice to further protect public health and safety.

Like Washington State Parks and Recreation sites, WDFW lands are open only for day use. State park managers also urged people to plan ahead and be patient as parks reopen.

The Department of Natural Resources also plans to reopen its recreation lands on Tuesday for day use.

Spokane and Colville tribal fisheries remain closed to nonmembers. Tribal campgrounds and recreation lands also are closed.