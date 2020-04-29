Rosauers Open Invitational golf tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Rosauers Open Invitational, a fixture on the local golf scene every year since 1988, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The event, which includes a popular two-day pro-am followed by the 54-hole tournament, was scheduled for July 15-19 at Indian Canyon Golf Course. The tournament is one of the majors on the PGA Pacific Northwest Section circuit.

Organizers considered postponing the tournament until September but didn’t believe there would be enough daylight to complete rounds. There were also potential issues with scheduling and for out-of-state players and vendors traveling to Spokane.

“It was not an easy decision,” said Mike Shirts, Rosauers chief operating officer. “It’s always one of the better weeks of the summer, a fun event, and it’s great to see everybody again. People come in from all over, and that (travel) is another thing we just don’t know about right now.”

The final decision to cancel was made by the Greater Spokane Golf Board, which oversees the tournament, Shirts said.

The tournament, which features a strong field of pros and amateurs, has generated more than $3 million for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery in its 32 years. Shirts is encouraging pro-am team sponsors to consider donating all or a portion of their entry fee to the crisis nursery.

“It’s a bummer, but it’s the way times are,” Indian Canyon pro Doug Phares said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and you have to make the call early. I know it was a tough call for them.”