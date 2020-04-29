Reader photo: A magical Spokane moment

Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a great horned owl on April 20. Rolwes and his grandson, while maintaining proper social distancing, hiked to the nest tree. There they found a young owl, pictured here.

“It was a magical moment in north Spokane in one of the wooded areas,” Rolwes said.

