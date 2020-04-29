Reader photo: A magical Spokane moment
Wed., April 29, 2020
Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a great horned owl on April 20. Rolwes and his grandson, while maintaining proper social distancing, hiked to the nest tree. There they found a young owl, pictured here.
“It was a magical moment in north Spokane in one of the wooded areas,” Rolwes said.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
