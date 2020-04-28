Jason Ferris Signs With Carolina Panthers

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

Former Montana Western Linebacker Jason Ferris has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

“Halfway through my junior year Steve Bartkowski that played for the Falcons…came up to me and told me I had a legitimate shot to continue playing if I wanted to,” Ferris said.

Ferris put his information out there and teams started to come and see him play in Dillon. After the draft ended, his agent started to make some calls.

“About 45 minutes after the draft got over he had called me and said it was a tough year for small-school guys and that he’d be able to get me into a camp…he called me back five minutes later and said I was going to Carolina so it was pretty exciting,” Ferris said.

Farris says he is excited to put Montana on the map and also wants other small school athletes to know you can still make it no matter where you’re from.

“Never write it off like I did but just keep competing and be the best on your team and when you get there be the best in the conference and then at some point you will get a shot,” Farris said.