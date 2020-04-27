Prep notebook: Regional basketball players sign; Kellogg hires football coach

Tru Allen, a 6-foot point guard from Clarkston who was named Class 2A player of the year by the Associated Press, signed a national letter of intent with Northwest Nazarene last week.

Allen went on his official visit shortly after leading the Bantams to the state title game, and things clicked for him at NNU.

“The loyalty of the coaching staff and the community they have over there is real loving,” he told Scorebook Live last week.

Allen averaged 20.6 points and 4.7 assists this season. He finished his career as Clarkston’s all-time leading scorer – eclipsing the 1,500-point mark – and assist leader.

Allen was voted the 2020 Great Northern League MVP and was a three-time all-league first-team selection.

Face to face: Clarkston's Tru Allen (@allen_tru) talks about his senior season, the Bantams' run to the 2A title game, becoming Clarkston's all-time leading scorer and his recent commitment to Northwest Nazarene https://t.co/MHWAV8jkp2 pic.twitter.com/dDi5HQwLps — Scorebook Live Washington (@SBLiveWA) April 22, 2020

Mid-Columbia Conference player of the year Cooper Dewitt (Chiawana) signed with North Idaho College.

The 6-6 wing was also voted MCC defender of the year. Dewitt averaged 14.6 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Riverhawks.

Both players were selected for The Spokesman-Review High School Basketball Showcase.

Kellogg names football coach

Kellogg athletic director Mike LaFountaine announced via email on Monday the school hired Dan Davidian as football coach.

Davidian replaces Dan Lucier, who retired after three seasons. The Wildcats went 12-15 under Lucier.

“We would like to thank Coach Lucier for what he brought to our school and football program – integrity, heart and inspiration,” LaFountaine said.

Scholastic Cup

Three area schools took top honors for their classifications in the 2020 WIAA Scholastic Cup, which rewards athletic departments for excellence on the field, in the classroom and for sportsmanship.

Central Valley was No. 1 for Class 4A, Mt. Spokane won in 3A and St. George’s finished first in 2B.

Gonzaga Prep was third and Mead fourth in 4A. Pullman placed third in 2A.

Area teams swept the 2B list – Northwest Christian was second, Kettle Falls took third, Davenport was fourth and Liberty finished fifth.

In 1B, Odessa ranked second, Oakesdale was third and Almira/Coulee -Hartline placed fourth.