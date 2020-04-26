Seahawks release veteran offensive linemen Justin Britt, D.J. Fluker

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The dominoes resulting from the Seahawks’ loading up on offensive linemen in the offseason began to fall Sunday as the team released veterans Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker in moves that cleared out roughly $12.1 million in salary cap space.

Fluker revealed his release in a tweet and it was later confirmed by the Seattle Times. A source also confirmed that Britt would be released, news which was first reported by the Athletic’s Aaron Fentress. Britt further confirmed the move, posting a “peace out” symbol on Instagram on Sunday night while quarterback Russell Wilson also tweeted a goodbye message to Britt, stating in part: “thanks for all the focus and hard work and love you brought to the game.”

The team did not announce either move.

Fluker was entering the final year of a two-year contract and his release saves the Seahawks $3.687 million against the salary cap in 2020 while resulting in a dead cap hit of $500,000 (meaning, cap room the team has to spend on a player whether he is with the team or not).

Releasing Britt will clear out even more space as it would result in cap savings of $8.5 million, though with a dead cap hit of $2.9 million. Britt is also entering the final season of his contract.

There was no immediate indication the moves were being made in relation to any specific signing – such as, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney – but instead are moves the team was going to make anyway, especially after having added to an already crowded offensive line in the draft. Seattle has to create some cap space for the eight draft picks acquired over the weekend and also had to clear out some roster spots to sign undrafted free agents.

However, clearing out $12.1 million in cap space is a move the team was going to have to make if the Seahawks were to be able to re-sign Clowney, or want to make a move at another veteran pass rusher who remains available, notably Everson Griffen.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said after the draft Saturday that the team had not closed the door on Clowney while indicating nothing was imminent.

However, Monday marks the date when veteran free agent signees no longer factor into the formula for determining compensatory picks for the 2021 draft, meaning any team other than Seattle that would sign Clowney wouldn’t have to worry about losing a pick, nor would Seattle be eligible for getting one if he departs. There’s been some thought that if other teams were interested in signing him they might be waiting until after the passing of that date.

Seattle entered the draft with 18 offensive linemen on its roster and then added another in the third round, selecting guard Damien Lewis out of LSU. Lewis started 28 games the last two years for LSU at right guard –the same position Fluker played – and the Seahawks stated that’s where they planned to start him out.

“It’s easier for us to just project that,” Schneider said. “We saw him do that for (28) straight starts playing big-time football. … He has taken some snaps at center but obviously it’s easier for us to see him and competing at right guard.”

As for the center position, Seattle retained Joey Hunt – who started the rest of last season after Britt was injured – signing him as a restricted free agent and also signed free agent B.J. Finney, who could play guard or center. Ethan Pocic, entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, could also play center.

Asked Friday about loading up on offensive linemen, Schneider said: “Just trying to get as much competition as we possibly can to protect our quarterback. We think we have the best quarterback in the National Football League and we have to figure out the best group to protect him.”

Fluker announced his release with a tweet in which he wrote: “Dear 12s, I was released by the Seahawks today. Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John and Pete for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle.” (Fluker later released another tweet with a video message of goodbye to Seattle fans).

Fluker signed as a free agent before the 2018 season and became a popular locker room presence with his gregarious and boisterous personality while adding a measure of toughness that helped the team revive a running game that had floundered in 2016 and 2017.

He started nine games in 2018 when the Seahawks led the NFL in rushing and 14 more last season.

But at the age of 29 and entering the final season of his contract and having battled injuries the last few years the team made the move to save some cap space and with some young players ready to take over.

Seattle also loaded up on offensive linemen during the offseason and had 19 veterans or draft picks on the roster at the end of the weekend including other players who project at right guard, including holdovers Phil Haynes, Jordan Simmons, Ethan Pocic and Jamarco Jones and veteran free-agent signees Finney and Chance Warmack.

Seattle also re-signed veteran Mike Iupati earlier this month. Iupati started at left guard last season and re-signed to a contract that has a $2.5 million cap hit for 2020, a move that also seemed to foreshadow that the Seahawks might be making a move with Fluker.

But even with the release of Fluker, Seattle has 18 players who are either veterans or draft picks on its roster who are listed as linemen. Of that number, eight are listed specifically as guards — Haynes, Iupati, Demetrius Knox, Lewis, Khalil McKenzie, Jordan Roos, Simmons and Warmack.

Fluker was a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2016 and also played for the New York Giants before signing with Seattle.

Britt was a second-round pick in 2014 out of Missouri at No. 64 overall and started 86 games for Seattle over the past seven seasons, and also started seven postseason games – including Super Bowl XLIX against New England.

He started at right tackle in 2014 and left guard in 2015 before moving to center in 2016 where he started all but one game until being injured against Atlanta, which turned out to be his final game with the Seahawks.