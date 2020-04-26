North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame announces 58th annual high school and college awards

Athletes, teams and coaches from 17 high schools and three colleges in North Idaho were named winners for the 58th annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards, organizers announced Saturday.

The annual banquet celebrating the winners was canceled due to the pandemic.

The NIAHOF honors District 1-2 high school athletes, coaches and teams, along with University of Idaho, North Idaho College and Lewis-Clark State College.

Gunner Giulio of Coeur d’Alene and Colton Boettcher of Lakeland shared the 5A/4A boys high school athlete of the year honors.

Guilio was a first-team All-Inland Empire League selection at defensive back and won the 5A State wrestling title at 160 pounds with a 42-1 record. Boettcher was a first-team All-IEL 4A selection at wide receiver and punter, was named all-state at punter and won the 170-pound 4A State wrestling title.

The Class 5A/4A girls co-winners were juniors Kaity Ryan of Lakeland and Hattie Larson of Sandpoint.

Ryan was MVP of the IEL 4A in volleyball and an all-league selection in basketball. Larson placed ninth at the state golf tournament and was a first-team all-league selection in soccer and basketball.

The team winners included Sandpoint girls soccer, Post Falls wrestling, Coeur d’Alene Charter girls soccer and Timberlake girls basketball – all of which were state champions.

Madi Mott (NIC softball) was the female college athlete of the year, while Nate Pryor (NIC basketball) and Cole Olsen (Lewis-Clark State cross country/track) were the male recipients.

This year’s awards cover the 2019 academic spring season and the 2019-20 academic fall and winter seasons.

Spring sports

Boys golf: Cameron Johnson, Lake City.

Girls golf: Makena Rauch, Moscow.

Boys track: 5A/4A: Tyler Trengove, Post Falls. 3A/2A/1A: Chase Gardom, Timberlake; Cooper Hewett, Kendrick.

Girls track: 5A/4A: Angelyca Chapman, Lake City. 3A/2A/1A: Abigail Gorton, Bonners Ferry.

Boys tennis: Derek Wendt, Moscow.

Girls tennis: Madi Whittemore, Coeur d’Alene.

Girls softball: 5A/4A: Ashley Kaufman, Lake City. 3A/2A/1A: Becca Malloy, Timberlake.

Baseball: 5A/4A: Tyson Wallace, Lewiston; Carter Friesz, Coeur d’Alene. 3A/2A/1A: Chase Adkison, Grangeville.

Fall sports

Girls soccer: Hannah Eddy, Sandpoint.

Boys soccer: Drake Prohaska, Coeur d’Alene.

Boys cross country: Logan Hunt, Timberlake.

Girls cross country: Sydney Shanahan, Post Falls.

Volleyball: 5A/4A: Elly Schraeder, Coeur d’Alene; Kaity Ryan, Lakeland. 3A/2A/1A: Lindsey Kwate, Troy.

Football: 5A/4A: Luke McLaughlin, Coeur d’Alene; Chad Redinger, Moscow. 3A/2A/1A: Joey Follini, Timberlake; Cole Martin, Prairie.

Girls swimming: Mikayla Schoening, Sandpoint.

Boys swimming: Aidan Nielsen, Sandpoint.

Winter sports

Girls basketball: 5A/4A: Madison Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint. 3A/2A/1A: Taryn Soumas, Timberlake.

Boys basketball: 5A/4A: Colby Gennett, Post Falls. 3A/2A/1A: Darren “Day Day” Higgins, Lakeside; Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside.

Wrestling: 5A/4A: Drew Roberts, Coeur d’Alene. 3A/2A: Kelton Saad, Potlatch.

High school teams

Girls: 5A/4A: Sandpoint soccer. 3A/2A/1A: Coeur d’Alene Charter soccer; Timberlake basketball.

Boys: 5A/4A: Post Falls wrestling. 3A/2A/1A: Prairie football; Lakeside basketball.

High school coaches

Girls: 5A/4A: Greg Jackson, Sandpoint swimming. 3A/2A/1A: Ada Marks, Lapwai basketball.

Boys: 5A/4A: Mike McLean, Post Falls basketball. 3A/2A/1A: Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball; James Twoteeth, Lakeside basketball.

High school athletes of the year

Girls: 5A/4A: Kaity Ryan, Lakeland; Hattie Larson, Sandpoint. 3A/2A/1A: Mya Brown, Kendrick; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake.

Boys: 5A/4A: Colton Boettcher, Lakeland; Gunner Giulio , Coeur d’Alene. 3A/2A/1A: Eli Gibson, St Maries; Joey Follini, Timberlake.

College

Female athlete: Madi Mott, NIC softball.

Male athlete: Nate Pryor, NIC basketball; Cole Olsen, Lewis-Clark State cross country and track.

Women’s team: Idaho basketball.

Men’s team: Lewis-Clark State basketball.

Women’s coach: Jon Newlee, Idaho basketball.

Men’s coach: Mike Collins, Lewis-Clark State cross country.