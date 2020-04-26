Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev declares for draft without hiring an agent

Filip Petrusev has become the third Gonzaga Bulldog to declare for the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

Petrusev made it official on Sunday, the deadline for players to submit their names. He joins wing Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi on the early-entry list.

“It is my dream to one day play at the highest level so I am entering the 2020 NBA draft, but I am still considering a return to Gonzaga,” Petrusev said in a school release. “There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next year’s NCAA season as well as the NBA draft, this gives me more time to evaluate that and leave all the options open.

“I am not hiring an agent and will work directly with Coach (Mark) Few and Coach (Tommy) Lloyd to make the best decision for my future, staying eligible for the NCAA. Love you, Zag Nation.”

Petrusev led Gonzaga in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounding (7.9) as a sophomore. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound post was selected the WCC player of the year and made numerous All-America teams.

Petrusev was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar center of the year award. He shot 56.2% from the field, posted eight double-doubles and reached double figures in 31 of 33 games.

Petrusev also entered his name in the draft after seeing limited playing time as a freshman.

