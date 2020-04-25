Washington State QB Anthony Gordon negotiates UDFA deal with Seahawks; WR Easop Winston Jr. to play for Rams

Anthony Gordon waited, waited and waited some more.

By the time the New York Giants came up with the 255th and final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, 13 other quarterbacks had been selected. The Giants chose Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder as “Mr. Irrelevant,” sending Gordon into free agency as one of the most-coveted quarterbacks on the market.

The nation’s leading passer wasn’t available for long.

According to a Spokesman-Review source, the Washington State quarterback has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network first reported Gordon’s deal with the Seahawks, though at that point the quarterback was still in contact with other teams.

Gordon, who became the 17th quarterback in college football history to pass for more than 5,000 yards, was widely thought to be one of the top 10 signal-caller prospects available in the 2020 draft, though it was assumed he’d be chosen between the fifth and seventh rounds and enter the NFL as a backup.

Even as an UDFA, Gordon, who grew up in Pacifica, California, will still have a chance to do that. Next to franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks don’t have another signal-caller on the roster, though some think the club will re-sign former backup Geno Smith.

In his lone year as WSU’s starter, the former City College of San Francisco transfer rewrote Pac-12 record books, setting single-season marks for touchdowns (48), passing yards (5,579), total offense and completions (493).

Easop Winston Jr., a teammate of Gordon’s at both WSU and CCSF, also negotiated an UDFA deal that’ll keep him on the West Coast and in his home state of California.

The most productive receiver at Washington State over the last two years will join the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent, according to a source. The club began negotiating with Winston Jr. in the fourth round and made it official moments after the draft ended.

Sean McVay runs a wide open spread offense that has many similarities to Mike Leach’s Air Raid and Winston Jr. should have a strong chance to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. The Rams only have six wide receivers on the current roster and drafted just one: Florida’s Van Jefferson.

Winston Jr. spent two seasons playing at the “Z” receiver position for WSU and traded reps with Dezmon Patmon, who was drafted in the sixth round Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts. Winston Jr. caught 137 passes for 1,624 yards as a junior and senior and his 19 touchdown passes were the most by a receiver in the Pac-12 during that stretch.