Wake Forest grad transfer Chaundee Brown has Gonzaga in final four

Another graduate transfer has Gonzaga on his radar.

Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard, listed Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU in his final four in a tweet Saturday.

Brown tweeted last week that he was declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal to maintain the option of returning for his senior season.

Brown started 73 of 84 career games. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds as a junior. He missed eight games with ankle and calf injuries. Brown scored 24 points and had nine rebounds in an upset win over Duke.

Brown has made 42.3% of his career field-goal attempts, 32.8% on 3-pointers and 83.1% at the free-throw line.

Gonzaga has one open scholarship after adding Southern Illinois graduate transfer Aaron Cook earlier this month. Wing Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi have declared for the NBA draft.